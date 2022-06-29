Gardaí to carry out ‘full review’ of Toscan du Plantier murder inquiry

Sophie Toscan du Plantier was found dead outside her holiday home in west Cork in 1996.

A full review is to be undertaken into the Garda investigation of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Ms Toscan du Plantier was killed at her holiday home near Toormore in west Cork in December 1996.

On Wednesday, gardaí said that while the case has remained open and active, it will now be reviewed in its entirety.

“Following a review by Assistant Commissioner, Organised and Serious Crime, the Garda Serious Crime Review Team will now conduct a full review of this case,” it said in a statement.

“On the finalisation of this review, the Serious Crime Review Team will provide recommendations to the local investigation team.”

Gardaí reissued its standard appeal for information in the case and said they would make no further public comment.

Responding to a question on the case in the Dáil earlier this month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Ms Toscan du Plantier’s murder had been met with “shock and horror by the people of the country”.

He added: “I think the gardaí take this very seriously. We know this is a case that has attracted huge attention,” he said.