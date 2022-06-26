Two suspected of burglary arrested after motorway tyre blowout

The suspects fled in a fast car which was spotted by gardaí on the M1 Motorway near Drogheda. File photograph: PA

Two suspected members of a cross-Border burglary gang have been arrested after their getaway car blew a tyre in Co Louth.

Another two suspects managed to escape on foot and are being sought by gardaí.

It is believed the gang had committed a burglary in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, on Saturday evening during which they ransacked a house a caused extensive damage without stealing anything.

A short car chase ensued before the car blew out a tyre and crashed. Two of the occupants, aged in their 20s and late teens, were arrested at the scene and taken to Drogheda Garda station. Another two managed to flee.

The arrested men are being held for questioning under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, a piece of organised crime legislation that allows them to be detained for up to seven days.

Investigations are continuing, said gardaí. .