Civil Service to be open to wider pool of migrants

Paschal Donohoe said there was 'an increasing need' within the Civil Service to attract and retain skilled professionals across several sectors. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

A change to immigration rules that will allow non-European migrants to work as civil servants has been announced by the Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe.

Mr Donohoe said those who are granted “Stamp 4″ permissions to remain in Ireland will be able to pursue civil servant roles in Government departments.

Stamps with different numbering are placed on migrants’ passports when they receive permission to enter and stay in the country. To work or do business and access publicly funded services while living in Ireland a person must hold a Stamp 4.

In future those who have a Stamp 4 will also be able to apply for jobs in the Civil Service.

READ MORE

The expanded eligibility follows research undertaken by the Public Appointment Service and work carried out by an Interdepartmental working group to increase diversity across the Civil Service and better reflect the society it serves.

The initiative has been developed by the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform and the Public Appointments Service. It progresses the public service-wide goal of being an employer of choice by promoting diversity and inclusivity, as outlined in its public service transformation 2030 strategy (“Better Public Services”).

Announcing the change, Mr Donohoe said there was “an increasing need” within the Civil Service to attract and retain skilled professionals across several sectors. He said the aim was to ensure high-quality public services continue to be provided to the growing population.

“By opening up the Civil Service to include the thousands of people who have made Ireland their home, we have a real solution that both provides a greater recruiting talent pool and helps drive a more diverse, innovative and inclusive public service that delivers for all of Ireland’s communities,” he said.

Margaret McCabe, chief executive of the Public Appointments Service, said removing the eligibility barrier “opens up a wider recruitment talent pool for the Civil Service that will further help us effectively implement our skills-first approach to recruitment”. She said “we now look forward to receiving applications from talented individuals who would have previously found themselves unable to pursue a career in the Civil Service”.