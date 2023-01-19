Argos to close all of its Irish stores, with hundreds set to lose jobs

Trade union Mandate has said it is seeking a meeting with management at the retailer Argos’s Irish operation after the company said that it is closing all of its stores here.

The company, which is due to issue a statement later today, briefed staff regarding the planned closure on Thursday morning. The union says more than 400 staff in total are set to lose their jobs. On its website Argos says it employs more than 1,000 people here although that figure appears to have been published before a number of recent branch closures.

“Today is a difficult one for Argos’s staff here in Ireland as they get the news that the company will be closing down here,” said Mandate official Michael Meegan is a statement.

“Because Argos is shutting down its complete operation in Ireland this amounts to a collective redundancy which requires a 30-day consultation period and we know the company intends to honour that obligation to engage.

“We will be using this period to negotiate the best possible terms for those who are losing their jobs and we are expecting a constructive response from the company,” he said.

The company told staff that its retail outlet in Portlaoise would close on May 6th with the one in the St Stephen’s Green shopping centre closing a week later, Galway will close on June 10th and Kilkenny on June 25th. All remaining stores are currently scheduled to shut their doors on June 24th, the company said in its communication with staff.

In its most recent accounts, the company’s Irish operation had reported a fourfold increase in pretax losses to €13.06 million with sales having fallen by 21.5 per cent to €133.76 million.

The figures, which were reported in December, included the costs associated with closing a number of stores and it was said at the time that St Stephen’s Green and Kilkenny would be closed while the directors cautioned that they would “continue to review its portfolio of stores in light of the changing retail environment and the development of the company’s online offering”.

At the time, however, there was no suggestion that the remaining chain of more than 30 shops in Ireland would be closed so quickly.