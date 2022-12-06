Staff at Vodafone run retail outlets to get 16% pay rise

Vodafone is to implement a 16 per cent pay rise in January for the almost 200 staff at its retail outlets in the Republic. Photograph: PA

Vodafone is to implement a 16 per cent pay rise in January for the almost 200 staff at its retail outlets around the State. The company says it is also availing of the Government’s small benefit exemption scheme to distribute one-off vouchers for €500 to all but its most senior employees.

The pay award is above the current rate of inflation and well ahead of many of the other pay deals announced by employers across a variety of sectors in recent months.

In a statement, the company said it was “pleased to introduce a number of measures to support our people in recognition of their commitment and to ease the pressure of what is currently a challenging economic environment”.

“Salary increases for frontline staff within Vodafone Ireland-owned retail stores, a voucher scheme, as well as a number of financial wellbeing tools and webinars are among the range of measures we have announced.”

READ MORE

Around 185 people employed directly by Vodafone Ireland Retail Ltd would benefit from the measures, it said.

The company also said that it had launched a number of initiatives aimed at providing to supports to customers experiencing difficulties due to rising costs “including six months free broadband and security products for SMEs”.

Last month, Ikea announced a 6 per cent pay rise for its staff who would, it said, also benefit for an enhanced range of support measures. The Swedish company’s Irish operation said it was doubling staff discounts to 30 per cent, increasing subsidies for public transport to staff that used it and adding to the range of free food it provided to its workers in its restaurants.

It is also, it said, providing loans to staff with more than six months’ service and “mental support measures” to all of its workers.