Stocktake: Stressed CEOs die younger, study finds

Anti-takeover laws are equivalent to making CEO ‘two years younger’

Being a CEO may be good for your wealth but it might not be so good for your health

Being a chief executive officer (CEO) can be a demanding affair, according to a grimly-titled new study, CEO Stress, Ageing, and Death.

The study finds CEOs die up to 1.5 years earlier when they experience an industry-wide downturn.

They also age quicker – CEOs who experienced industry distress during the 2007-2008 financial crisis “look roughly one year older than those whose industry did not suffer the same level of distress”.

Stricter corporate governance regimes, although good for investors, aren’t so good for CEOs, who die “significantly earlier”.

In contrast, anti-takeover laws provide blessed relief and are “equivalent to making the CEO two years younger”.

