C&C subsidiary suffers cyber-security incident

Drinks group C&C has said its wholly-owned subsidiary Matthew Clark Bibendum (MCB) became aware on Friday that it was the subject of a cyber-security incident.

The Bulmers-owner said the incident impacted both the Matthew Clark and Bibendum arms of the company.

Matthew Clark is a national drinks wholesaler, supplying drinks products, training and marketing support to thousands of premises across the UK.

Bibendum is a London-based premium wine, beers and spirits merchant. It has a portfolio of 260 wine producers, and sells an extensive range of premium spirits, craft beers, ciders and sakes. It supplies customers across the UK and Ireland.

C&C said MCB “responded quickly” on Friday, enacting its cyber-security response plan and shutting down all of its IT systems.

A forensic information technology firm and legal counsel have been engaged to assist in investigating the incident and to help restore IT systems “as quickly and as safely as possible”.

C&C said the issue has not affected the IT systems of the wider group, which continue to operate as normal.

“Due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, MCB is operating at reduced volumes and, in order to minimise the impact of the incident on its operations, is temporarily supporting customers and suppliers manually while IT systems are being restored,” C&C said.

“MCB is in the process of informing its customers and suppliers of the incident and the actions the company is taking, and has notified the relevant authorities, including the Information Commissioner’s Office. A further announcement will be made in due course, if appropriate.”

The company has been contacted for further information in relation to the nature of the incident, and whether any Irish customers have been affected.