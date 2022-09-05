Opec+ agrees to cut crude supply in push to lift oil prices

Opec+ agreed on Monday to cut crude supply in a bid to prop up oil prices, defying calls from western governments battling to curb inflation in the face of a mounting global energy crisis.

The producer group will cut 100,000 barrels a day from supply from October, reversing an earlier increase of the same amount agreed last month following a visit to Jeddah by US President Joe Biden.

While traders said the amounts were relatively tiny in the global oil market, where demand is about 100mn b/d, the signal to Washington and the energy sector was more powerful: Opec and its allies, including Russia, will move to defend oil prices.

“This has a political dimension — Russia wants to make the West pay for the sanctions it has imposed on Moscow,” said Bill Farren-Price, a director at consultancy Enverus. “What better way than to get its Opec+ partners to start tightening the oil market. Biden’s hopes for some sort of accommodation with Saudi Arabia now look naive.”

The policy reversal from Opec+ marks an end to months of supply increases during a rally that took Brent close to a record high earlier this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But a sell-off in recent weeks pushed Brent crude back below $100 a barrel, amid growing fears of recession in Europe and weaker oil demand from China. — Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022