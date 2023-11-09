Innovation awards finalist: Orreco’s new te@m helps elite athlete’s prolong their careers

Orreco is a sports tech company that uses sports science and data-led tools to enhance elite athlete performance

Orreco is a sports tech company that uses sports science and data-led tools to enhance elite athlete performance. The company’s clients are global and include high performing individual sportspeople as well as Premier League teams in the UK and NFL and NBA teams in the US.

“Our aim is to help the best athletes on the planet to optimise their performance, accelerate recovery where injury or illness occurs and prolong their careers,” says Colin Morrissey, VP for sales and marketing.

“Orreco unlocks the power of athlete’s data and turns it into knowledge which can be used to get results, but also to provide advance warning of illness and injury risk in order to sustain peak performance.”

Colin Morrisey and Niamh Mallon of Orreco at The Irish Times Innovation Awards 2023 final judging day. Photograph: Conor McCabe

Morrissey adds that in elite sport it’s all about performance margins and the key to understanding what makes a margin is measurable results in real time on which actionable insights can be based.

Orreco makes this happen through te@m which uses a combination of advanced machine learning, blood biomarker data and a range of other inputs such as wellness and sleep metrics, travel and game schedules and performance statistics to deliver personalised training, nutrition and recovery strategies for teams across all professional sports. There is also a programme within te@m which is specifically aimed at female athletes and coaches and linked to the company’s FitrWoman app.

The te@m platform has a number of modules which teams can tap into as required such as the Recovery Lab (recovery management) and Biomarkers 3.0 which provides advanced biomarker analysis.

