Five years on: An examination of the State’s €500m tech innovation fund

At the launch of the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund in 2018 were Hannah McGee of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, the minister of State Heather Humphreys, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Prof Cathal Kelly. Photograph: Tom Honan

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment recently announced its sixth call since 2018 for projects seeking funding under its “disruptive technologies innovation fund”. Proposed projects can seek at least €1.5 million of public funding over three years. Each proposal should have at least three independent partners in Ireland, including at least one small or medium enterprise (SME) and at least one larger company. The closing date for submissions is May 31st.

The fund has a €500 million allocation under the 2018 and 2021 national development plans. It aims to reduce the financial risk to collaborative initiatives that could disrupt a global market, transforming the way we work and live in the future. A secondary goal is to protect existing companies from the impact of anarchic technologies developed elsewhere, by suitable preparation.

A truly disruptive contender into a market revolutionises current approaches, totally transforming the dominant solutions

As background, the State has invested relatively heavily over 20 years in research and development via Science Foundation Ireland into the Irish academic system and industrial research collaborations, with a budget of €222 million in 2021 alone. The public commitment to world-class research is one reason for continued interest by the multinational sector in Irish operations, tapping into a talent pool of PhD students and postdoctoral researchers, as well as into advanced outcomes and results. Recipients of funding can exploit this foundation to pull innovation through to significant global commercial impact.

More than 80 projects, with a total public investment of €275 million, have been supported in the first four calls. The announcement of the results of the fifth call, which closed in July 2022, is imminently expected.

READ MORE

In its YouTube channel, the department highlights some of the funded projects that have been undertaken between SMEs and research centres.

These include real-time monitoring of water quality, in a collaboration between TechWorks Marine and Dublin City University; a sound and vision platform for voice-enabled toys, involving SoapBox Labs, XPERI (a Californian public company) and the University of Galway; laser-based transmission systems for situations where physical connections (for example, fibre-optic cables) are not feasible, with Pilot Photonics and mBryonics and Dublin City University and Trinity College Dublin; and a novel approach to screening candidate drugs for clinical trials, with Hooke Bio and Munster Technical University and the University of Galway.

Further projects highlighted in a February promotion in this publication include a device to help reduce heart arrhythmia, with Atrian Medical and the University of Galway, and a machine for improving the final quality of 3D printed metallic parts especially for medical implants, with Blueacre Technology and Trinity College Dublin.

So far disruption to any specific global market has yet to materialise from the fund’s investments. The department’s briefing materials note that, ideally, a venture would have a commercial impact after between three and seven years of completion of a funded project and so perhaps it is as yet premature to expect visible market impacts. Achieving commercial success takes time. An innovative offering generally requires cultivating adoption by a market, bringing customers and partners on a gentle evolutionary journey beyond the comfort of their current solutions.

[ Dogpatch launches 2050 sustainability programme to drive innovation ]

By contrast, a truly disruptive contender into a market revolutionises current approaches, totally transforming the dominant solutions. Most markets are naturally cautious and conservative to adopt new solutions, particularly from young companies. To be acceptable, a disruptive entrant must dramatically improve efficacy or efficiency or both. Successful disruption requires an insightful understanding of the dynamics of a given market and especially of the incremental values added by its various suppliers and partners.

Commercial innovation and disruption are thus related but are not the same. The fund’s designation uses both “disruptive” and “innovation”, arguably conflating both in its mission. But in either case, the department is catalysing technology development to strengthen the economy.

[ SVB’s collapse leaves tech start-ups with major funding hole ]

Given the maturation of the early fund-supported ventures, what more could the State now do? The fund aims to “transform the way in which we work and live in the future”. Five years into the fund’s operation seems an appropriate point to seriously consider how the department and the first recipients of the fund meet this expectation from their use of public funds.

An obvious step is to now adopt and deploy commercial results into the public sector. By being an early adopter of at least some of the technologies successfully built as a result of the fund, the State can demonstrate its foresight, not only in identifying significant initiatives but also in verifying practical use for society at large.

[ State can show foresight by backing successes of Disruptive Technologies Innovation Funding ]

The unfortunate resignation of the Health Service Executive’s head of digital transformation in January, citing significant resistance to change and to new approaches, delivered an unhelpful message throughout the applied research and commercialisation sectors. An intelligent and strategic action to “join up thinking” of industrial policy across the public sector would be opportune, to both develop new technologies and more importantly to prove their benefits in the market.