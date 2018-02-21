RaboDirect to quit Irish market in May

RaboDirect Ireland, an online savings bank owned by the Dutch lender Rabobank, will quit the Irish market in May. Its retreat will affect up to 90,000 Irish customer accounts with a total of €3 billion on deposit.

The bank says it has decided to withdraw from the Irish market after 13 years following “moves by our parent, the Rabobank Group, to simplify its business model across the world and reduce costs”.

It said that the online savings bank was originally launched in Ireland to harvest funding for the parent group’s lending activities.

“[But] as conditions have changed across Europe generally, including Ireland, this source of funding is no longer required by Rabobank,” RaboDirect said.

The parent group is separately active in the Irish corporate banking market, with a focus on the agrifood sector. Those operations are unaffected by RaboDirect’s proposed May 16th exit from the savings market.

“[WE] will make it as straightforward as possible for our customers to close their accounts and transfer their savings securely to another financial institution. We have begun contacting each customer directly with the actions they need to take before May 16th,” the bank said.

Previously, the bank had announced its withdrawal from the investment market here. RaboDirect customers with active investment accounts were last April transferred by the Dutch bank to stockbroking firm, Cantor Fitzgerald.