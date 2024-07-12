JP Morgan notches record profit on Visa gain, dealmaking jump

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan, warned there were still economic drivers of inflation at play in the US. Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase reported record profit as investment bankers and equities traders at the biggest US bank smashed expectations and the firm took a multibillion-dollar gain tied to a Visa share exchange.

Fees from investment banking soared past analysts’ estimates, jumping 50 per cent, while the firm’s equity traders notched a 21 per cent revenue jump. The Visa transaction added $7.9 billion to second-quarter profit.

More businesses are doing deals again after a long lull, allowing investment bankers to contribute a larger share of their banks’ bottom lines despite the elevated cost of borrowing, lingering uncertainty posed by the US election and global geopolitical issues.

“There has been some progress bringing inflation down, but there are still multiple inflationary forces in front of us: large fiscal deficits, infrastructure needs, restructuring of trade and remilitarisation of the world,” chief executive Jamie Dimon said in a statement. “Therefore, inflation and interest rates may stay higher than the market expects.”

JPMorgan is one of the first big US banks to reports this earnings season. Investors are eager to hear from the industry’s top brass on the state of the US economy and expectations for the rest of the year, including the potential impact of US elections in November.

Despite notching the highest quarterly profit in the history of American banking, JPMorgan’s results fell short on a few key metrics. Net interest income came in at $22.7 billion for the quarter, up 4 per cent but slightly below estimates, while expenses climbed more than expected. The bank also took its highest provision for loan losses since the early days of the pandemic.

Shares of JPMorgan fell 0.9 per cent in early New York trading. The largest US banks – with the exception of Morgan Stanley – are up more than 20 per cent this year.

JPMorgan earned $18.1 billion in net income in the second quarter, up 25 per cent from the previous record a year earlier and ahead of analysts’ expectations.

The bank crushed expectations across its Wall Street businesses: Investment-banking fees soared to $2.4 billion – well ahead of the firm’s own prediction last month. Equities traders also trounced estimates with a jump to nearly $3 billion, which helped bring JPMorgan’s total trading haul to $7.8 billion.

NII – the difference between what banks earn on their assets and what they pay on debts – at the four largest lenders surged to a record last year, fuelled by higher interest rates. But analysts are predicting the second quarter will show a second straight drop.

JPMorgan reiterated that it expects to earn about $91 billion in NII this year. It had lifted that guidance in May, citing expectations that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates at a slower pace than what was expected earlier in the year. – Bloomberg