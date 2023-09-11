Ex-Bank of Ireland boss McDonagh said to leave Credit Suisse for new role

Former Bank of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh is reported to be leaving her role at Credit Suisse, ahead of taking a new job as CEO elsewhere.

Ms McDonagh’s departure is expected to be announced later on Monday, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The executive, who led Bank of Ireland from 2017 to 2022, has been touted as a candidate for the top job at UK banking giant NatWest, to replace Alison Rose who left in July amid a so-called debanking scandal.

Calls by The Irish Times to a spokesman for Credit Suisse and spokeswoman for NatWest were not immediately returned.

Ms McDonagh, who led Bank of Ireland through the pandemic and was instrumental in pushing the firm towards being the first Irish bank to return fully to private ownership after the financial crisis a decade ago, moved to Credit Suisse as chief operating office last year. Yet just months later Credit Suisse was taken over by long-time rival UBS, effectively saving the bank from collapse. While she had been kept on by UBS, she reportedly missed out on a senior role at the enlarged firm.