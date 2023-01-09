Aon pre-lets Iput’s revamped former Ulster Bank riverside office block

Aon has signed up to occupy former Ulster Bank offices on George's Quay in Dublin that are being revamped and upgraded by Iput

Professional services group Aon has signed up to occupy a state-of-the-art office block being refurbished by property group Iput on Dublin’s south quays in an early-year boost for the commercial property sector.

Aon announced on Monday that it plans to move its Irish headquarter operations to the 32,000sq ft space at 15, George’s Quay formerly occupied by Ulster Bank. The firm has reached an agreement with Iput Real Estate to pre-let the space in the building that is currently being redeveloped and modernised.

The news will be welcome in a sector that ended last year with a series of retrenchment announcements, particularly in the tech sector, that risked undermining demand for office space in the capital.

Aon, which is run in Ireland by Rachael Ingle, is expected to take occupancy in 2024. The company said the move would allow it accommodate its Dublin-based staff in a single modern, custom-designed building.

The building will give the Anglo-American group Aon the flexibility to further scale its presence in Ireland, the company said, and would “support its team of 750 experts in commercial risk, health, wealth and human capital solutions to continue to help clients protect and grow their businesses”.

“We’re delighted to announce our plans for our new office space in Dublin,” Ms Ingle said. “With smart working and sustainability at the core of its design, our new building will provide a space that meets the modern needs of our workforce while helping to achieve our target of net-zero emissions by 2030.”

Alongside workspace and breakout spaces, the building will feature “best-in-class end-of-journey facilities”, such as showers, personal lockers, 108 bicycle spaces and car parking spaces with EV charging points. Looking out over the river Liffey, it will also feature landscaped roof terraces.

Iput Real Estate chief executive Niall Gaffney said his company continued to see “robust demand” for its buildings.

“Occupiers are seeking attractive and sustainable work environments in prime city-centre locations, which supports our conviction in the future of the workplace. We are regenerating our office portfolio in the city centre, creating environmentally sustainable buildings with a focus on placemaking and the occupier experience,” he said.

Iput, he said, was “thrilled to welcome Aon to the its portfolio and to provide them with a green building with market-leading sustainability credentials”.

The revamped building will meet leading global sustainability standards, Aon said, including a BER A3 energy rating, LEED Platinum, WiredScore Platinum, Well Gold and NZEB compliance, providing “a sustainable workplace at the heart of the city centre in line with Aon’s environmental, social and governance goals”.