AIB sees strong growth in income offset by higher running costs

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said "notwithstanding the global macro-economic uncertainty and volatility, the Irish economy is demonstrating resilience supported by growth, record levels of employment and low leverage".

AIB said on Friday that its full-year net interest income is expected to grow 15 per cent on the back of rising interest rates, though this will be offset by higher-than-expected running costs.

The income forecast points to a figure of more than €2 billion and is being driven, so far, by the bank no longer being charged negative rates by the European Central Bank (ECB) for excess deposits stored with the organisation, as well as AIB passing on some of the ECB’s rate hikes to customers.

The ECB increased its main rates on Thursday by a further 0.75 of a percentage point, resulting in its main lending rate moving from zero in July to 2 per cent now, as central banks globally seek to rein in soaring interest rates. Its deposit rate has moved at the same pace, but started off at minus 0.5 of a point. AIB has so far added 0.5 of a point to the cost of new fixed-rate loans.

AIB says it now sees its full-year running costs rising to €1.65 billion, some €500 million more than planned, amid general inflation, agreed salary increases and the cost of taking on new customers from Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland, who are pulling out of the country. Costs in 2021 came to €1.53 billion.

Aside from AIB agreeing to buy much of Ulster Bank’s loan book, it has also seen account openings rise 82 per cent this year as the UK-owned lender and KBC push their customers to find new homes for their daily banking.

AIB said that it expects its non-interest income to rise to €700 million from €590 million, including the first full-year benefit from taking over Goodbody Stockbrokers as well as gains from certain equity investments.

The group posted “strong profitability” during the third quarter and reiterated that there is “upside potential” to its overriding financial target of delivering profit returns in 2023 equivalent to 9 per cent of tangible equity (RoTE). That is double the return AIB delivered in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

New medium-term financial targets will be announced on December 2nd, it said.

