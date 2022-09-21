PTSB’s creditworthiness raised by Moody’s on Ulster Bank loans deal

Moody’s has upgraded its view of Permanent TSB’s creditworthiness on the back of the bank receiving regulatory approval over the summer to purchase €6.8 billion of loans from Ulster Bank, which will increase the size of its loan book by almost 50 per cent.

The leading ratings agency has raised its rating by three levels to A2. That remains five rungs below its top-notch Aaa rating.

Moody’s has also upgraded its rating on the ultimate holding company above PTSB to so-called investment grade.

“Moody’s expects the transaction to close in [the fourth quarter of] 2022, after which PTSB will have a more relevant share of the Irish mortgage market, a slightly more diversified business model, a broader foundation to support significantly improved profitability along with stable asset risk and a solid deposit-based funding profile,” the agency said.

PTSB agreed last year to buy €7.6 billion of Ulster loans, comprising mortgages, small business loans and an asset finance portfolio, as the UK-owned lender exits the market. The book is expected to have shrunk to €6.8 billion the time it is completed.

The bulk of loans, made up of non-tracker mortgages, are set to transfer this year, with remainder, comprising small business loans and an asset financing business, moving early next year.

PTSB, led by chief executive Eamonn Crowley, is also acquiring 25 of Ulster Bank’s 88 branches, which would see its total branch network grow to close to 100.