Donohoe to announce ‘shortly’ reduction of BoI stake to zero

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that he expects “to be able to announce shortly that the State’s take in Bank of Ireland has been reduced to zero.”

The Minister made the comment in an address to the Oireachtas finance committee on Wednesday.

The Government has been reducing its Bank of Ireland stake in the past 15 months from 13.9 per cent to below 3 per cent — taking it from being the bank’s main shareholder to outside the top 10.

The bank has returned €6.5 billion to the State via various payments.

Bank of Ireland’s then chief executive, Francesca McDonagh, said early last month, as the lender reported interim results, that the State’s holding would “fall to zero” within months.