Aviva’s Irish arm swings back into profit

Aviva’s Irish arm swung into profit in the first six months of 2022 as earnings were boosted by “reduced expenses, improved underlying performance and modelling improvements,” the company said on Wednesday.

Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland generated an operating profit of £26 million (€31 million) for the half-year period, up from zero for the same period last year.

Aviva recently appointed Dave Swanton, a former senior executive with New Ireland, as interim chief executive of its Irish arm as former head of the business, Dave Elliot, moved back to the parent group in the UK.

The group’s UK parent said on Wednesday it planned to give more money back to shareholders as it posted a better-than-expected 14 per cent rise in first-half operating profit, helped by strong performance in commercial lines.

Aviva, which has major businesses in Britain, Canada and Ireland, is under pressure from activist investor Cevian Capital, a holder of 6 per cent of the insurer’s shares, to boost investor payouts.

Aviva has already given £4.75 billion back to shareholders after raising £7.5 billion following a string of disposals around the globe since Amanda Blanc was appointed chief executive in July 2020.

Cevian has previously called on Aviva to return £5 billion to shareholders by the end of 2022.

Aviva said it planned to launch the share buyback with its 2022 results, and the board would decide on its size at year-end.

“We are increasingly confident in Aviva’s prospects,” Ms Blanc said in a trading statement, describing trading as “encouraging” across all the firm’s major businesses.

Operating profit rose 14 per cent to £829 million versus £742 million seen in a company-supplied consensus forecast. - Additional reporting by Reuters