PTSB posts loss for first half amid €35m Ulster Bank deal costs

Permanent TSB is set to see its loan book increase by close to 50 per cent as it takes over loans from Ulster Bank, which is exiting the market.

Permanent TSB (PTSB) posted a €36 million pre-tax loss for the first half of the year, driven by costs relating to its planned acquisition of loans from Ulster Bank, which will increase the size of its loan book by close to 50 per cent.

The smallest of the three continuing banks in the State incurred €35 million of costs relating to the deal to buy Ulster Bank’s non-tracker mortgages, small business and asset financing loan books, as the UK-owned lender exits the Irish market. PTSB posted a €5 million pre-tax loss for the same period last year.

The size of Ulster Bank portfolio it is buying stood at €7.6 billion at the time the deal was struck last year, but is expected to have shrunk to €6.8 billion by the time it is completed early next year. PTSB is also taking over 25 of Ulster’s 88 branches in the Republic and taking on 450 of its former rival’s employees. The accord was cleared by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission last week.

Meanwhile, PTSB, led by chief executive Eamonn Crowley, said that it opened 70,000 new deposit and current accounts in the first half of this year, up 130 per cent from the same period in 2021, as customers of Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland sought new homes for their banking.

Net interest income at PTSB rose 2 per cent to €155 million, as 1.4 per cent growth in the loan book, to €14.1 billion, was offset by being charged negative interest rates for excess cash placed with the European Central Bank (ECB) and the impact of the sale of a portfolio of non-performing loans late last year. The ECB abandoned its negative rates policy last week as it hiked its main rates by 0.5 of a percentage point.

PTSB’s net interest margin – the difference between the average rates at which it funds itself and lends on to customers – contracted by 0.09 percentage points to 1.41 per cent.

Total operating costs rose 6.6 per cent to €178 million for the period and PTSB said it now expects its full-year operating costs to rise by 14 per cent, higher than the 12 per cent previously guided, as it accelerates investment to enhance its digital banking offering “while also accommodating inflationary pressures”.

PTSB expects the mortgage market to grow to €13 billion this year from €10.5 billion in 2021, supported by a significant increase year on year in the switcher market as customers seek to lock-in lower rates ahead of expected ongoing interest rate increases.

Turning to the wider economic backdrop, the bank said: “The beginning of 2022 saw the welcomed removal of all Covid-19 restrictions which helped allow transactional activity and loan demand return to pre-pandemic levels. Notwithstanding the impact to consumers from the geo-political events in Ukraine, primarily in the form of higher-than- expected levels of inflation, the bank is well positioned to continue its strong new lending performance as we move into the second half of the year.”