C&C chief executive David Forde to step down

C&C chief executive David Forde is to step down from his role as head of the drinks group, the company has announced.

Mr Forde is to be replaced by the group’s chief financial officer Patrick McMahon “with immediate effect,” the company behind Bulmers and Magners cider said in a trading update on Friday.

“The group announces that David Forde, having navigated C&C through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, has informed the board that he wishes to step down as chief executive officer,” it said.

“He will cease to be a director with immediate effect but will be available to help ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities,” the company.

Current chairman Ralph Findlay has been appointed executive chair to support the management transition as Patrick McMahon will also retain his responsibilities as chief financial officer (CFO) until a new CFO is appointed, C&C said.

The process for this will start shortly, the company added.

In a statement, Mr Forde said it was a privilege to lead such a great business as C&C. “I am grateful to all C&C colleagues for their dedication, resilience and commitment in recent years,” he said.

C&C also announced that it expected to incur an once-off charge of €25 million related to “the implementation of a complex Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system upgrade” in its recently acquired Matthew Clark and Bibendum drinks wholesale businesses in the UK.

“The implementation process has taken longer and been significantly more challenging and disruptive than originally envisaged, with a consequent material impact on service and profitability within MCB,” it said.

C&C currently expects a one-off impact of about €25 million associated with ERP system disruption in 2024, “reflecting the cost associated with restoring service levels and lost revenue,” it said.

The company re-affirmed its earnings guidance given for the year, saying it expects to report an operating profit of €84 million.

“C&C’s strong free cash flow generation, together with increased balance sheet strength will also enable a re-instatement of dividend payments to shareholders, with respect to FY2023,” it said.