Undersize lobsters seized in Limerick returned live to the sea

File photograph of a lobster being measured by the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority. Photograph: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) seized a number of undersize lobster and crab during an inspection at a Limerick trading area on Saturday.

The inspection resulted in the detection of 28 undersize lobsters and four undersize brown crabs in the Limerick City Casual Trader area. They were seized and returned live to sea.

The SFPA were operating on information received through the SFPA Confidential Line, and a file is being prepared for consideration by the Director of Public Prosecution.

In Irish waters, the minimum size for lobster is 87mm, and for brown crab it is 140mm.

“The volume of such a find of undersize lobsters is both significant for the future viability of the fishery and concerning given the scale of the find,” a spokesperson for the SFPA said.

They also acknowledged the support of the public in alerting the organisation, and encouraged people who have concerns about suspected illegal fishing or activity that could compromise food safety to contact the SFPA at their local port office of via their confidential line.

“The fishery for lobster is one of the most traditional fisheries among coastal communities and the mainstay of many small vessels fishing all around the coast of Ireland,” the spokesperson added.

“The actions of a few fishermen selling undersize and v-notch lobsters and undersize brown crab undermine the legitimate fishermen trying to maintain a sustainable fishery and livelihood.”

Conservation scheme

The v-notch scheme is a conservation initiative for lobster where a small mark is cut into the tail of any female lobster found. Once marked in this way, it is illegal to land, possess or sell such a lobster.

A certain percentage of the population is therefore protected for breeding, thus boosting egg production and in turn recruitment to the stock.

“The majority of inshore fishermen act responsibly and in conjunction with state agencies, including the SFPA, to ensure the protection of the species which have been in decline in recent years,” the spokesperson also said.

They added that many inshore fishermen voluntarily participate in v-notching to assist with the restocking of lobster.