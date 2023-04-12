Dairygold reports record €1.65bn turnover on back of surging dairy prices

Pictured at the announcement of the Dairygold 2022 annual results are Seán O’Brien, Chairman, Dairygold, Ann Fogarty, Group Company Secretary, Michael Harte, Chief Financial Officer and Conor Galvin, Chief Executive. Best, Leah Mullally Keating & Associates 19 Fitzwilliam Place Dublin 2 Tel: 01 662 0345 Dir: 01 609 9418 Mob: 087 759 3710

Cork-based Dairygold has reported record revenue and profits on the back of what it described as “an extraordinary year for dairy prices”.

The State’s third largest milk processor said turnover rose by 41 per cent to €1.65 billion in 2022 while operating profits rose by 33 per cent to €40.2 million.

“Several factors on the supply side, including weaker output in the major global milk producing regions, post pandemic supply bottlenecks and the war in Ukraine, combined with stable demand, significantly strengthened dairy market returns,” it said.

Dairygold said it reflected this market dynamic, paying a historically high milk price of 62.4 cent per litre, an increase of 52 per cent on the 2021 milk price.

It also warned that dairy market prices have weakened significantly in recent months with slower economic growth and the impact of high product prices reducing demand.

“The society delivered a very strong operational and financial performance,” Dairygold chief executive Conor Galvin said.

“This performance was driven by maximising the unprecedented high market returns, achieving enhanced operational efficiencies, while managing volatility and significant inflationary pressures. This enabled the Society to pay very strong and extremely competitive prices to members for their produce,” he said.

“The dairy industry and the volatile conditions within which it operates, continues to go through a period of significant uncertainty, with huge challenges to be faced, including sustainability, geopolitical tensions and ongoing market volatility,” he said.