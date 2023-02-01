Former Irish Farmers’ Association president Padraig Walshe dies

Former Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Padraig Walshe died suddenly on Wednesday. IFA president Tim Cullinan said the farming community was in shock at the news.

“This is devastating news for his family,” he said. “On behalf of the farming community, I want to extend our condolences to his family and friends. This is a huge loss for them and it’s a very difficult time.”

He described Mr Walshe, who was from Durrow, Co Laois, as a passionate advocate for the development of the farming sector and said he had always insisted that “science was the way forward”.

“Through many campaigns at home and abroad, he was fearless in defending farmers,” he said.

“Padraig Walshe leaves a strong legacy of leadership of farmers, from his time as president of Macra na Feirme, to president of the IFA and also as the first Irish leader to head up the European group of farmers COPA.”

Mr Cullinan said Mr Walshe served farmers “with distinction” in a career that stretches back to 1987 when he was elected president of Macra na Feirme. He subsequently served as chairman of the IFA dairy committee and as IFA national treasurer.