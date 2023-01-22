Tipperary dairy company to close with loss of more than 30 jobs

NO FEE PIC PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited (“Glanbia Co-op”) and Glanbia Ireland, a world-class food and nutrition business, today revealed they will in future be known as Tirlán. Pictured at Tirlán’s unveiling is brand ambassador, Irish rugby international Tadhg Furlong with L-R John Murphy, Chairman, Tirlán, Nicola O’Connell, Head of Commercial, Tirlán,and Jim Bergin, CEO, Tirlán. Tirlán was unveiled to employees and farmer shareholders during an event hosted today in the Co-op’s new collaboration centre at Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny city. Combining the Irish words ‘Tír’ for land and ‘Lán’ for full, Tirlán stands for ‘Land of Abundance’ and represents the deep connection and relationship between the Co-op, its people and the land they nurture together to farm and sustain. It is just the latest step on an exciting new journey for the Co-op. In December 2021, farmer shareholders voted in favour of purchasing the remaining 40% stake in Glanbia Ireland from Glanbia Plc to become the outright owners of the Irish dairy and grain business. Glanbia Plc will retain and operate under the Glanbia name as an entirely separate entity. Tirlán will remain the largest shareholder in Glanbia plc. Speaking at the launch of Tirlán in Kilkenny, CEO Jim Bergin, said: “It is with a sense of history and optimism that we unveil Tirlán as an ambitious, innovative, and modern co-op that combines the best of our heritage, all our people, and our expertise.” Commenting on the unveiling of the new identity, the Chairman of Tirlán, John Murphy, said: “Over the decades, Tirlán has consistently underpinned the livelihoods of our people and our communities. This next exciting step in our evolution will see even stronger bonds with our farmers, our people and our customers.” MORE INFO CONTACT stephen.lynam@q4pr.ie

A dairy company is to close with the loss of more than 30 jobs in Tipperary. Corman Miloko produces dairy spreads and butterfat products at their facility in Carrick-on-Suir.

The company was set-up in 2005 as a joint venture by Belgium-based Corman and Irish company Tirlán, formerly known as Glanbia, on a 55 per cent / 45 per cent ownership basis.

A company statement said: “This difficult decision arises as a result of a reduction in the volume of business contracted at the facility in recent years and following significant restructuring efforts to enable it to operate in a highly competitive marketplace.”

Some 31 employees will be affected by the closure at the end of June but production at the plant will continue until then. They were told of the decision to close the company over the weekend.

READ MORE

The company has committed to liaising with employees and their representatives.

Trade union Unite expressed shock at the decision by management to close the facility. The union said it will engage with the company at the earliest opportunity to explore re-deployment options while also working to maximise redundancy packages for those workers being let go.

Corman-Miloko also operates a site in Ballyragget, Kilkenny, while Tirlán employs about 2,000 people at locations around the country.