Tipperary dairy company to close with loss of more than 30 jobs
Corman Miloko was set up in 2005 by a Belgium company as a joint venture with Tirlán, formerly Glanbia
Sarah Slater
Sun Jan 22 2023 - 11:14
A dairy company is to close with the loss of more than 30 jobs in Tipperary. Corman Miloko produces dairy spreads and butterfat products at their facility in Carrick-on-Suir.
The company was set-up in 2005 as a joint venture by Belgium-based Corman and Irish company Tirlán, formerly known as Glanbia, on a 55 per cent / 45 per cent ownership basis.
A company statement said: “This difficult decision arises as a result of a reduction in the volume of business contracted at the facility in recent years and following significant restructuring efforts to enable it to operate in a highly competitive marketplace.”
Some 31 employees will be affected by the closure at the end of June but production at the plant will continue until then. They were told of the decision to close the company over the weekend.
The company has committed to liaising with employees and their representatives.
Trade union Unite expressed shock at the decision by management to close the facility. The union said it will engage with the company at the earliest opportunity to explore re-deployment options while also working to maximise redundancy packages for those workers being let go.
Corman-Miloko also operates a site in Ballyragget, Kilkenny, while Tirlán employs about 2,000 people at locations around the country.