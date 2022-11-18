Tullamore Dew owner reports €4.3m loss for 2021 on back of pandemic, Brexit and US tariffs

Tullamore Dew is now the second biggest Irish whiskey brand after Jameson.

The Irish subsidiary of Scottish drinks group William Grant and Son’s, which owns Tullamore Dew whiskey, has reported a €4.3 million loss for last year, down from a profit of almost €900,000 the previous year, as the business navigated the impacts of Brexit, US tariffs and the pandemic.

According to the latest company filings, William Grant and Sons Irish Manufacturing Limited recorded a turnover of €39 million for the year ending December 31st, 2021, up from €37.3 million previously.

Nonetheless the company was pushed into the red by surge in administrative expenses, which rose from €75,000 to €5.9 million.

It noted, however, that production at Tullamore was higher than the previous year and that the business had “navigated well through a tumultuous year that has included Brexit, US tariffs and the effects of the pandemic”.

READ MORE

However, the directors warned that “the global outlook is clouded by various downside risks, including renewed Covid-19 outbreaks due to Omnicron or new virus variants, the possibility of de-anchored inflation expectations and financial stress in the context of record-high debt levels”.

“Climate change may increase commodity price volatility, creating challenges for many markets that rely heavily on commodity exports and highlighting the need for asset diversification,” they said.

The Tullamore Dew distillery.

“Given limited policy space to support activity if needed, these downside risks increase the possibility of a hard landing,” they said.

The company employed 84 people, up from 80 the previous year, with staff costs put at €4.8 million. The company did not declare or pay a dividend for the year ending December 31st.

Directors’ pay last year fell from €1.64 million to €788,000. However the company noted that some of the directors are paid by another group company and therefore the cost does not appear in these accounts.

William Grant and Sons, an independent family-owned distillery headquartered in the UK. The group distils, bottles and distributes some of the world’s leading Scotch whiskeys, including Glenfiddich and Grant’s.

Whiskey production returned to Tullamore for the first time in 60 years in 2014 when William Grant opened a €35 million distillery on the outskirts of the town to produce Tullamore Dew, the second biggest Irish whiskey brand after Jameson.