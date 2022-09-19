About 300,000 expected for this year’s ploughing championships

Ploughing gets under way at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, in 2015. Photograph: Eric Luke FILE IMAGES...

An estimated 300,000 people are expected to descend on Co Laois this week for the return of the annual National Ploughing Championships.

The outdoor agricultural show will take place from Tuesday until Thursday at Ratheniska, with Met Éireann forecasting largely dry weather across the three days, but with some showers or drizzle possible throughout.

A comprehensive traffic and parking management plan has been put in place, with six colour-coded traffic routes in effect; a Garda spokesman urged all road users not attending the ploughing championships to avoid the N80 at Stradbally and all approach roads to Ratheniska village for the duration of the event.

There will be millions of euro worth of agricultural and plant machinery on display, featuring an extensive range of cutting-edge agricultural technology and equipment, with the opportunity to see these in action in the machinery demonstration area.

READ MORE

Visitors can also admire livestock and learn about livestock management, genetics, nutrition and healthcare.

Organisers have said sustainability is a “key theme” for this year’s event, with a number of green initiatives, including the promotion of recyclable products and food waste being converted into energy through an anaerobic digester.

Anna Marie McHugh, general secretary of the World Ploughing Organization, said it is a “large honour” for Ireland to welcome international delegations and their supporters from 27 countries for this year’s event.

“The very best plough men and women in the world will be battling it out to be crowned world champion. International teams have been arriving for the past few weeks and it is fantastic to have some of these teams here with us today,” she said.

“The championships not only provides a national stage for showcasing all things that are great about Ireland, but also brings together people from all sectors of Irish society, both rural and urban, to enjoy three days immersed in country living.”

On Tuesday, singer Larissa Tormey will perform on the bandstand at 10am, and the national brown bread baking semi-final will commence.

On Wednesday, the best-dressed “country style” winner will be announced, while the Buggie school of Irish dancing will perform on the bandstand at 10am.

On the final day of the event, Thursday, The Duets will close out the show on the bandstand before the winners of the ploughing competition will be announced.

Among the other attractions set to return this year are fashion shows, sheep shearing, hunt chase, a fun fair, a food trail, craft demonstrations, pony games, live music and dancing, vintage ploughing, threshing, a moto show and loy digging, which is a historic tool used to till soil.

Access routes for this year's ploughing championships. Graphic: The Irish Times

Motorists coming to the event from Cork or Munster should travel northbound on the M8 and follow the blue route, while those coming from Dublin, Leinster and the north should travel southbound on the M7 and follow the purple route.

Traffic from Limerick, Kerry and the southwest should travel northbound on the M7, before exiting at junction 17 and following the brown route.

The green route is for traffic coming from the West and the northwest on the N80. The yellow route is for traffic from the southeast and Carlow, while the grey route is for people travelling along the N78 from Kilkenny.