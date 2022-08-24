Days of primping pay off for one lucky dairy cow at the Virginia Agricultural Show

Crowds line both sides of the corral and younger children peek between parent’s legs, hoping to catch sight of the sheep competing in the 50-yard hurdles.

After a two-year hiatus, the Virginia Agricultural Show in Virginia, Co Cavan, returned on Wednesday. Each year, organisers debut a new event. This year, it is sheep racing.

No one knows what to expect, especially Paul Sheridan whose sheep are racing in the event.

“The sheep have been training for the last month,” joked Mr Sheridan of Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan. “They could decide not to jump. We’ll be going well if they make the first jump.”

Organisers said this year, the show’s 79th, is on track to break attendance records.

Besides the sheep racing, highlights included a dog show, equine competitions and sheep shearing demonstrations.

Daniel Faulkner of Virginia sheared several lambs during one of the demonstrations. “It takes me two minutes to shear a lamb, but there’s men who can do it in 30 seconds.”

But not everyone was impressed. Shea McGlone (11) of Aghabog in Co Monahan said, “I reckon I can do it faster.”

For the past 10 years, Sam Rochford from Birds of Prey in Nobber, Co Meath, has showcased native and non-native birds, such as owls, falcons and a raven at the show.

“The message we are trying to get across today is about our little friend, the barn owl,” said Mr Rochford. “The barn owl is really in decline.”

He attributes this to the increased use of mouse poison, which barn owls ingest when they eat poisoned mice.

European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness at the Virginia Agricultural Show in Virginia, Co Cavan. Photograph: Barry Cronin

At one point, he warns spectators to leave if they don’t want to see a raven do what comes naturally. Everyone stays. Mr Rochford then throws a dead chick to the raven who tears it apart.

Offering assistance to spectators and participants during the day are stewards, such as Peter Tackney, dressed in white lab coats. Mr Tackney has been a steward at the show for more than 40 years and is thrilled to be back: “I look forward to this event every year. You’re guaranteed to enjoy yourself and have a good day and be sure of getting a welcome in any form.”

But the main event was the Diageo Baileys Champion Cow competition, where Holstein Friesian cows compete for a share of a €10,000 prize pot. Contestants start primping days before the contest.

Professional fitters — think hair stylists — Steve and Maria McLoughlin of Kildare have spent days grooming three cows for the contest.

“The cows were clipped from head to toe on Saturday and Sunday, and then touched up yesterday. And the top line was done today,” said Steve.

It takes two hours to clip a cow and about 20 minutes to do the top line. First, the hair is blow dried, then brushed and hair sprayed before being clipped. While a cow’s tail is kept short on the farm, it’s long in the wild, so a hair extension is added.

“All this work is done to make them look more feminine, silkier and cleaner,” said Steve.

Led by a handler, the decked-out cows parade into the arena where a judge looks for the most balanced cow; one with good feet and legs. It inspects the udder. And cows with large chests fare better.

Sam and John McCormick of Co Down took the top prize with their cow Hilltara Undenied Apple.

In the end, the day was a success for Mr Sheridan and his sheep. Once he opened the gate and gave the sheep a push, they leapt from the trailer and cleared all the hurdles to the delight of the crowd.