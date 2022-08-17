Glanbia ‘exceeded plans’ as revenue jumps 38.5% in first half

Revenue at Glanbia rose in the first half of the year on both pricing and volume growth, as the company said a number of actions it took in response to rising inflation started to pay off.

Glanbia said group revenue reached €2.8 billion in the first half of the year, up 38.5 per cent on a reported basis and almost 27 per cent when the effects of foreign exchange rates were smoothed out. Volumes also rose, with Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) showing a 1.9 per cent rise on a like for like basis, and Nutritional Solutions up 1.6 per cent.

Profit after tax from continuing operations was €121.5 million, down slightly from the previous year’s €122.4 million.

Group earnings before interest, tax and amortisation were €171. million before exceptional items, an increase of 7.4 per cent on a reported basis but a decline of 3.5 per cent on a constant currency basis.

Adjusted earnings per share beat expectations at 52.31 cent, compared to 48.84 cent a year earlier. Basic earnings per share were 66.13 cent for the period, up from 27.90 cent in the same period of 2021. The interim dividend rose 10 per cent to 12.93 cent per share.

The group also returned €127 million to shareholders through a series of buybacks.

Siobhán Talbot, group managing director, said the six month results had “exceeded plans” and demonstrated the impact of actions implemented in response to unprecedented inflation.

The period also saw the disposal of Glanbia’s 40 per cent interest in Glanbia Ireland to the co-operative society for €307 million, and the acquisition of US bioactive ingredient company Sterling Technology.

Looking ahead, Glanbia expects strong earnings growth in the second half of the year, upgrading its full year guidance to 9-13 per cent adjusted EPS constant currency growth, and between 21 and 25 per cent on a reported basis.

“We continue to make progress on our strategic agenda and with the completion of the sale of the company’s minority interest in Glanbia Ireland, Glanbia continues to evolve as a focused, purpose led global nutrition company,” Ms Talbot said. “We will continue to monitor inflationary trends into the second half of the year but are confident that further pricing action and operational efficiencies will deliver improving margins and strong year-on-year EBITA growth.”