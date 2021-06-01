Crippled businesses welcome ‘lifeline’ measures in recovery plan

The Government’s €3.6 billion package of spending supports and measures to boost the economy as it emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic has been described as “a relief” and “a lifeline” by businesses that have spent more than a year struggling to survive the crisis.

Chambers Ireland chief executive Ian Talbot said the measures announced were “broadly positive” and would provide certainty in the short-term, although he and many of his industry colleagues insisted the devil would be in the detail.

“The pandemic and its consequences are still very much with us,” he said. “This will allow employers to plan for a return to trading and help restore the economic health of their businesses.

“The €915 million we will receive through the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility will also be an important avenue for rebuilding our national and local economies. Sustainability must be at the centre of this process.

“This will help to develop social and economic resilience and put Ireland in a better place to face future challenges.”

Measures

However, Mr Talbot added it would be important for the Government to target small towns across the State with specific recovery measures.

“As we focus on renewal and the rebuilding of our economy, ambition must be evident in delivering a recovery that is balanced and provides for all parts of the island,” he said.

Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy said many businesses will continue to struggle to return to pre-Covid levels of activity for some time.

“Financial support schemes have represented a crucial lifeline over the course of the pandemic and will continue to do so over the coming months,” he said. “It is positive that Government has committed to a tapering off of the schemes rather than an abrupt cliff-edge termination.

“Focus must now turn to ensuring the activation of the labour market and safely returning workers to the workplace as swiftly as possible.

“The commitment from Government to deliver the new Pathways to Work programme is a much-needed strategy that reflects the changed labour market because of Covid, and will undoubtedly play an important role in addressing emerging skills mismatches within particular sectors and avoiding long-term scarring within the labour market.”

Meanwhile, John McGrane, executive director of the Family Business Network, said the continuation of the 9 per cent VAT rate for businesses in the hospitality sector would provide “the breathing space” for family-run hotels and restaurants who would otherwise struggle to reopen.

“Through the extension of the Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) until next summer, these businesses can save as many jobs within local communities as they can,” he said.

Detail

“Although the new Business Resumption Support Scheme could prove to be a lifeline for many family businesses, the devil will be in the detail. Government needs to ensure that the scheme is used to support companies facing reduced turnover over the winter months.”

Irish Hotels Federation president Elaina Fitzgerald Kane welcomed in particular the retention of business and employment supports including the EWSS, the 9 per cent Tourism VAT rate, and the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme.

She said hoteliers have already experienced “nothing short of a catastrophic financial shock” from the pandemic with months of prolonged closure and partial reopening.

She welcomed the return of non-essential travel on July 19th as “an important step” in the restoration of international connectivity, and “the recognition of tourism as a very significant employer”.

However, Capt Evan Cullen, president of the Irish Air Line Pilots Association, said the organisation was “very disappointed” with the decision to wind down the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) with so many pilots facing a long road back to work due to the crippling of the tourism sector.

“We’re very disappointed the Government hasn’t done enough for aviation, in terms of opening up to allow us work, or to maintain the PUP for pilots that we believe will be laid off during the forthcoming winter,” he said.

Elsewhere, Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association, said the group was “very pleased” with the plan. “We are pleased that many of our asks in terms of supports are provided for in the plan,” he said.

“We firmly believe that these supports will have to remain in place for as long as there are any public health restrictions on our sector. We are now looking forward to working with the Government to facilitate unrestricted trading as rapidly as the public health situation allows.”

Schemes

In terms of SMEs, Sven Spollen-Behrens, director of the Small Firms Association, said he particularly welcomed the commitment to a tapering off of financial support schemes rather than a cliff edge termination.

“We welcome the extension of the commercial rates waiver in its current form, increased funding for upskilling and further education, particularly in the online space,” he said.

“The announcement of a new Business Resumption Scheme will be good news for small firms with significantly reduced turnover as a result of public health restrictions and will allow them the space to reopen.”

Construction Industry Federation director general Tom Parlon said the success of the plan will depend on the construction industry.

“Today’s announcement is to be welcomed as a signal to drive economic recovery,” he said.

“However, the implementation of the plan must see more focus on supporting construction companies to upskill, develop and invest so as to meet the demands of this plan.

“Covid-19 has resulted in uncertainty in the pipeline of projects, making proper long-term planning and investment for construction companies difficult.”