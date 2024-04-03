Irish workers twice as productive as EU counterparts, CSO figures show

Productivity is loosely defined as the rate at which goods or services are produced in an economy. Photograph: iStock

Irish workers had the highest rate of labour productivity in the EU last year, adding on average €97.10 to the value of the economy for every hour they worked, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This was above workers in the next highest member state Luxembourg (€92.20 per hour) and over double the EU average of €41.30 per hour.

Productivity is loosely defined as the rate at which goods or services are produced in an economy. It is a key driver of earnings and prosperity. The CSO’s headline figure is, however, highly inflated by the multinational-dominated foreign sector.

Labour productivity for workers in the multinational-dominated foreign sector was €381 per hour in the final quarter of last year (down 0.2 per cent on the previous three months) compared to €53.80 per hour for workers in the domestic sector (up 0.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter). The disparity between the two sectors reflects the value-add attached to certain multinational products.

READ MORE

But the CSO noted in its report that Ireland’s domestic labour productivity was still “considerably above the EU average, and higher than France, Spain and the Czech Republic”.

Commenting on the results, the CSO’s Doireann O’Brien said: “While movements in productivity should generally be viewed over a longer time period, these results provide the most up-to-date picture on productivity in the Irish economy to keep policymakers, economists, and the wider public as informed as possible.”