Russia is failing in its war against Ukraine, European Commission president tells Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen at Davos. Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia is failing in its war against Ukraine, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In a hard-hitting attack on Moscow, she said Russia had lost half its military capabilities and been driven out of half the territory it initially captured.

The invasion had also been an economic failure too with Russia now dependent on China, Ms von der Leyen said. It had also failed diplomatically with Finland joining Nato and Ukraine now on a path to joining the EU.

Earlier the Commission president held talks with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is due to address the forum this afternoon, and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

In her address, she warned the West must not let up supplying Ukraine with weapons and money if it wants Kyiv to succeed.

“Ukraine can prevail in this war but we must continue to empower their resistance,” she told politicians and business leaders at the forum, urging Kyiv’s western allies to continue their arms deliveries and financial support of Ukraine.

“Ukrainians need predictable financing throughout 2024 and beyond. They need a sufficient and sustained supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and regain its rightful territory,” she said.

At the start of the speech, she reminded delegates that last week’s WEF global risks report showed that misinformation and disinformation were now the biggest short-term risks.

“These risks are limiting leaders’ ability to tackle the big global challenges we are facing,” she said.

Europe must take the lead in shaping the global response to falling trust, and that the private sector had a crucial role to play, she said.