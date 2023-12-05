Corporation tax receipts defy slump predictions with record €6.3bn haul in November

Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath. Corporation tax receipts have surprised on the upside again, defying predictions of a slump and pointing to another strong year for the public finances. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Corporation tax receipts have surprised on the upside again, defying predictions of a slump and pointing to another strong year for the public finances.

Alarm bells had been ringing in the Department of Finance after receipts from the business tax fell for three consecutive between August and October, posing a risk to the Government’s budgetary arithmetic.

However, the latest exchequer returns show the Government collected a record €6.3 billion in corporate tax receipts in November, which was €1.3 billion or 27 per cent higher than the amount collected in the same month last year.

It brought corporate tax receipts for the year to date to €22 billion, 4.2 per cent up on last year, and on course to exceed the Government’s €23.5 billion forecast, which had begun to look shaky in recent months.

November is the biggest month of the year for corporate tax as most companies with a December financial year-end make a preliminary payment.

The strong performance was linked to better-than-expected earnings in the tech sector with Meta, Google and Intel, which are among the biggest taxpayers here, posting stronger earnings estimates for the year as a whole.

“This sharp increase follows three consecutive months of decline in this tax head, once more demonstrating the exceptional volatility in this highly concentrated revenue stream,” the department said.

November is also key month for income tax as it incorporates returns from self-assessed taxpayers.

The latest figures showed income tax also held up strongly, generating receipts of €4.6 billion last month, up €300 million 5.7 per cent on the same month last year.

On a cumulative basis, income tax brought in just over €30 billion, which was €2.1 billion (7.3 per cent) ahead of the same period last year, and reflective of the current strength of the labour market.

The Government’s other main tax channel, VAT, also performed strongly generating receipts of €3.1 billion in November and €20.1 billion for the year to date, up €1.6 billion (8.6 per cent) on the same period last year.

Overall, an exchequer surplus of €5.4 billion was recorded in November. This compares with a surplus of €12.1 billion in the same period last year, with the deterioration driven by a number of factors including increased public expenditure and the transfer of €4 billion to the National Reserve Fund (NRF) in February.