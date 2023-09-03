Confusing inflation outlook further complicated by two measures of price growth

On the back of nine straight interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank (ECB), mortgage interest costs have now overtaken energy prices as the main driver of inflation in Ireland

The inflation outlook is confusing enough without having two measures of price growth, each giving a different read on where prices are at. But that’s exactly what we have in Ireland.

Before the current inflationary spike, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) published the consumer price index (CPI), the State’s official measure of inflation, on a monthly basis.

Separately, it collated a harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), a separate measure of price growth derived from a slightly different basket of items with different weightings, for Eurostat to allow the European statistical agency compare price growth across the euro zone and to construct an inflation barometer for the euro zone as a whole.

When the focus on inflation reached fever pitch last year, journalists started looking at flash estimates of the Irish HICP number contained in the Eurostat figures and writing stories in advance of the CSO’s official CPI measure.

Hence we ended up with two different inflation measures being published each month, posing something of a head-scratcher for readers.

For the first part of the current inflationary cycle both readouts were broadly similar, in that they both reflected an energy-driven price surge.

In April 2022, the CPI said prices here were rising at a rate of 7 per cent while the HICP recorded a rate of price growth of 7.3 per cent. The following month it was 7.8 per cent versus 8.3 per cent.

However, in recent months the two measures have begun to diverge with the HICP falling quicker than the CPI measure, spurring optimism that inflation was being tamed at a faster rate.

If you had predicted last year that the economy would still be growing and at full employment on the back nine consecutive interest rate hikes, you would have been dismissed as a crackpot.

In June, the HICP recorded prices rising at an annual rate of 4.8 per cent, the first time inflation as measured that by HICP, had been under 5 per cent in over a year and half while the official CPI measure was still over 6 per cent. As measured by the CPI, inflation here has been over 5 per cent for last 21 months.

This might seem like a statistical storm in a tea cup but the recent divergence between the two measures reveals a crucial shift in the inflation dynamic here.

Because it excludes mortgage interest costs from its basket of prices, the HICP has fallen quicker than the CPI, which includes them.

On the back of nine straight interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank (ECB), mortgage interest costs have now overtaken energy prices as the main driver of inflation here.

In July last year energy costs had risen by 56 per cent year-on-year compared to a 4 per cent rise in mortgage interest repayments.

One year on and the equivalent figures were 16 per cent for energy versus 44 per cent for mortgages, reflecting the fact that as energy price pressures have eased tightened monetary policies have begun the main driver of price growth.

A recent report by National Competitiveness and Productivity Council (NCPC) warned that the increasing number of fixed-rate mortgage customers in Ireland who will be forced to reset payments at higher interest rates could ensure inflation here remains higher for longer.

“Recently, upward pressures on energy prices have dissipated but mortgage interest rates have moved ahead due to continued interest rate increases set by the European Central Bank,” it said.

It warned that the current high rate of inflation – it was 5.8 per cent in July – may not come down as quickly as several forecasters, including the Department of Finance, are predicting because of higher mortgage repayments and other factors.

It noted that about 60 per cent of mortgage customers here are insulated from interest rate rises on account of their fixed-rate contracts. However close to 10 per cent – or 56,000 mortgage customers – “will roll off their current fixed rate by end-2023 and will face the prospect of higher repayments [followed by a further 10 per cent by end-2024]”.

This would affect the CPI, it said. There were other factors likely to keep inflation higher for longer, it warned, including higher food prices linked to adverse weather conditions globally and domestically, and ongoing rental market pressures.

This warning runs in parallel with more hawkish soundings from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve in the US which have both warned of inflation staying “too high for too long” on the back of several factors including tight labour markets.

A strong labour market would normally be considered be a good thing but it’s not necessarily a positive in an economy that continues to struggle with high inflation as employees can demand higher wages in a tight labour market.

And while rising wages are good for workers, the ECB is worried that if salaries increase too rapidly, it will keep upward pressure on prices, especially in service industries where wages are the main expense for employers.

Consumer spending here has also been buoyed by Government supports and increased savings.

The first half of the ECB’s project of getting inflation back to its target rate of 2 per cent has been achieved with curiously little fallout on employment and consumption. The next phase might be prove problematic, however.

Equally the squeeze from higher mortgage costs combined with higher energy bills could leave households more under the cosh than they were last winter.