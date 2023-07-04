Surging tax revenues provide Government with war chest ahead of budget

The increase, driven by continued growth in corporation tax, income tax and VAT, is likely to pile further political pressure on the Coalition to loosens purse strings. Illustration: Dean Ruxton

Surging tax revenues have boosted the Government’s financial position ahead of the budget.

Half-year exchequer returns published on Tuesday by the Department of Finance show the Government collected just under €41 billion in taxes during the first six months of the year, 11 per cent or €4 billion more than the same period last year.

The increase, driven by continued growth in corporation tax, income tax and VAT, is likely to pile further political pressure on the Coalition to loosens purse strings and address cost-of-living pressures in October’s budget.

Corporation tax generated a record €10.5 billion for the six-month period, €1.8 billion or 20 per cent ahead of this time last year.

The department said the performance was driven by “significant increases in profitability in the multinational sector”. Business tax receipts are expected to hit a record €24 billion this year, according to department forecasts.

On a cumulative basis, income tax receipts of €15.5 billion were €1.3 billion (8.9 per cent) ahead of the same period last year and according to the department “somewhat above profile”. The better-than-expected income tax receipts reflect the State’s strong labour market. VAT receipts, an indicator of consumer spending, were also ahead of target for the year, generating €10.3 billion, €1.2 billion (13.5 per cent) higher than in the same period last year.

The figures come as the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath published the Government’s Summer Economic Statement, which signalled the Coalition was planning a budgetary package of approximately €6.4 billion in October’s budget, comprising an additional €5.25 billion in core spending and a tax-cutting package of €1.15 billion.