All sectors of Irish economy see growth in employment

All 15 sectors of the economy recorded increases in employment over the year. Photograph: Alan Betson

Employment in all sectors of the State’s economy has risen in the past year with the biggest increase seen in the accommodation and food service activities sector, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The agency’s new “monthly estimates of payroll employees” uses real-time Revenue data to pinpoint trends in the Irish labour market.

The latest figures show seasonally adjusted employment in the Republic rose by 4.8 per cent per cent in the 12 months to January, a period that corresponded with the reopening of the economy in the wake of Covid but also with a sharp increase in living costs.

All 15 sectors of the economy recorded increases in employment, the accommodation and food service activities sector saw the largest increase in the number of employees, up 12.1 per cent year on year.

READ MORE

Unemployment in the Irish economy fell to another two-decade low of 4.3 per cent in February despite the inflationary headwinds. This was down from 4.6 per cent in February last year and suggests conditions in the labour market remain tight.