Dublin workers had highest disposable incomes in 2020

Workers in Dublin city and county had the highest average disposable income in 2020 of €27,686.

Dublin continues to have the highest disposable income per person in the State, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The agency’s latest county incomes and regional gross domestic product (GDP) report shows workers in Dublin city and county had the highest average disposable income in 2020 of €27,686.

This was 18 per cent above the State average and more than 50 per cent above workers in Donegal, who had the lowest disposable incomes (€18,322 per person).

After Dublin, workers in Limerick had the next highest disposable income (€26,248 per person) followed by those in Cork (€23,856 per person).

The CSO noted that while the figures involve a degree of uncertainty, the gap between the lowest and highest county income per capita has widened considerably and is now at €9,364, 10 per cent up on the gap recorded in 2019.

Total disposable income in Dublin overall was also the highest in the State, rising for the fourth consecutive year to €39 billion. This was followed by the southwest region – comprising of counties Cork and Kerry – which accounted for €16.7 billion in disposable income.

The Midlands has the lowest total income in 2020 and has consistently remained the poorest region in the state, followed by the Border region.

The CSO’s report also indicated that more than a third of all employees in the State worked in Dublin in 2020 while 12 per cent worked in Cork.

The highest proportion of workers resided in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick in that order. “Cities in Ireland have the highest proportion of workers due to higher populations and the fact they attract workers from surrounding counties,” the CSO noted. “Conversely, counties in the midland and Border regions have the lowest percentage of employed people in the state due to low populations and lack of industry in these regions,” it said.

Dublin, as an economic region, recorded the highest GDP in the State at €157.2 billion, followed by the southwest region at €103.2 billion.