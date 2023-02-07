Hopes of end to price squeeze as OECD inflation slows to 9.4% in December

A shopper at a supermarket in London. Inflation across the OECD bloc of industrialised countries slowed to 9.4 per cent in December, boosting hopes that the worst of the price squeeze may be over. Photograph: Neil hall/EPA

Inflation across the OECD bloc of industrialised countries slowed to 9.4 per cent in December, boosting hopes that the worst of the price squeeze may be over.

The headline rate was down from a peak of 10.8 per cent in October and the lowest level since April last year. The slowing level of price growth was linked to lower energy prices.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) noted that after the peak in June, energy inflation continued to fall sharply in most OECD countries, down from 23.8 per cent in November to 18.4 per cent in December, hitting its lowest level since August 2021.

Food inflation and inflation excluding food and energy also decreased, to 15.6 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively, partially driven by pronounced falls in Turkey.

Overall the Paris-based agency said there were declines in inflation in December in 25 of 38 OECD countries.

Double-digit inflation was, however, recorded in 15 countries in December with the highest inflation rates recorded in Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Turkey (all above 20 per cent).

OECD inflation in 2022 was more than double its 2021 level (9.6 per cent compared with 4 per cent), reaching its highest annual average rate since 1988.

In the euro area, year-on-year inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) fell to 9.2 per cent in December, from 10.1 per cent in November.

Eurostat’s preliminary estimate for January points to a further decrease in year-on-year inflation in the euro area, to 8.5 per cent, with energy inflation falling further.

The European Central Bank raised interest rates again last week while signalling at least one more next month, adding more financial pressure to mortgage holders here.