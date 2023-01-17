UK pay growth speeds up as jobless rate holds at 3.7%

Pay has risen 6.4 per cent in September to November period. Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The pace of pay growth in Britain - which is being closely watched by the Bank of England as it gauges how much higher to raise interest rates - picked up more pace in the three months to November, official data showed on Tuesday.

Pay including bonuses rose by an annual 6.4 per cent in the September-to-November period, the biggest increase since records began in 2001 excluding jumps during the Covid-19 period which were distorted by lockdowns and government support measures.

Pay excluding bonuses also rose by 6.4 per cent, the Office for National Statistics said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected total pay and the ex-bonuses measure to rise by 6.2 per cent and 6.3 per cent respectively.

READ MORE

The ONS said Britain's unemployment rate held at 3.7 per cent, as expected by most of the economists polled by Reuters, close to its lowest level in almost 50 years.

The Bank of England is worried that the acceleration in pay growth will make Britain’s high inflation rate - currently running above 10 per cent - harder to bring down. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023