Inflation eases to 8.2% in December

Headline inflation in the Irish economy eased back to 8.2 per cent in December, down from 8.9 per cent the previous month, fuelling hopes the spike in prices may have peaked.

Consumer prices were down 0.2 per cent month-on-month in December on the back of a 2.6 per cent fall in transport prices and a 0.7 per cent decline in alcoholic beverages. Transport costs also fell due to lower prices for diesel and petrol.

Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021 and inflation has been above 5 per cent for 15 straight months.

The latest consumer price index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows the main drivers of higher living costs on an annual basis were energy, food and housing.

Electricity, gas and other fuels were up over 25.9 per cent year-on-year. Within this category, electricity prices were up 62.7 per cent, while gas prices rose by a whopping 86.5 per cent.

Inflation 2022 Rate % January 5 February 5.6 March 6.7 April 7 May 7.8 June 9.1 July 9.1 August 8.7 September 8.2 October 9.2 November 8.9 December 8.2 Source: CSO

The figures showed the cost of home heating oil has soared by 39.9 per cent since this time last year.

Another driver of price growth was food with prices across the board up 12.1 per cent on this time last year. Milk, cheese and egg prices were up by over 21 per cent while bread and cereals were up by 12.2 per cent, and the cost of meat up by 14 per cent.

Within the housing category, private rents rose by 10.6 per cent over the last 12 months.