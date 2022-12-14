Ireland’s economic growth will slow significantly next year, OECD warns

The reopening of the Irish economy post-Covid was accompanied by a strong bounce-back in activity, but inflationary pressures emerged since then, the OECD says. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Growth in the Irish economy will slow significantly next year as high inflation and low confidence weigh on consumer spending, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has warned.

The Republic will, however, avoid an all-out recession, with “resilient” multinational exports from the pharma and medtech sectors continuing to fuel growth, it said.

In its latest economic survey of Ireland, the Paris-based agency predicted falling real incomes due to inflation would hold back consumer spending in 2023 despite significant wage growth.

At the same time, high costs and low confidence would reduce companies’ incentives to invest.

It forecast that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and modified domestic demand, the two most commonly used measures of economic growth here, would grow by 3.8 per cent and by 0.9 per cent respectively in 2023, down from 10.1 per cent and 8 per cent this year. These forecasts are also subject to significant downside risks given the uncertainties surrounding Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The OECD said the reopening of the Irish economy after Covid had triggered a strong bounce-back in activity, but inflationary pressures have emerged since then.

It warned that high inflation, while still driven by elevated energy prices, had become more broad-based, especially through higher transport and service costs.

Inflation is expected to average 8.4 per cent this year, before falling to 7.2 per cent next year and to 2.9 per cent in 2024.

“The Irish economy weathered the Covid-19 pandemic and is coping well with the repercussions from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” the agency said.

It said the Government “reacted forcefully” to shield households and businesses from both shocks while buoyant exports from the multinational sector and very high vaccination rates helped the economy to recover strongly when the strict lockdown was lifted.

While Irish trade links with Russia are modest, the OECD noted that the State had become an international hub for special purpose vehicles engaged in aircraft leasing and that the war would have a sizeable impact on the Irish aircraft leasing industry, which manages over €100 billion in assets.

About 150 planes are rented to Russian airlines and there are significant uncertainties around recovering these aircraft from Russia, it said.

Separately, it said excess corporate tax receipts would push the budget “back into balance” in 2022, despite substantial Government supports being deployed to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

While high inflation was putting pressure on the Government to spend more, a new 5 per cent spending rule was an attempt to make “spending less pro-cyclical”.

Nonetheless, there were “several underlying pressures” that posed threats to fiscal sustainability in the future, including more rapid population ageing, which will push up health costs. The agency also noted the State’s climate change objectives, which also required additional spending.

It noted that plans to raise the State pension age have been abandoned while the recent multilateral agreement on corporate taxation could reduce the buoyancy of receipts, “although effects are very uncertain”.

On climate change, it said the Republic did not meet its 2020 emissions reduction target and had among the highest greenhouse gas emissions per capita in the OECD “partly due to the importance of agriculture.”

The agriculture sector presents particular difficulties for abatement, it said.

“Achieving methane emission reductions has proven to be difficult and the dairy herd has actually been growing, making the targets even more difficult to reach,” it said.