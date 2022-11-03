Unemployment remains at 20-year low of 4.4%

Barista served take away hot coffee cup to customer at counter bar in cafe restaurant,coffee shop business owner concept,Service mind waitress

Unemployment remained at a two-decade low of 4.4 per cent in October as the economy braces itself for slowdown as consumers and businesses feel the pinch from higher costs.

The 4.4 per cent rate was lower than the 4.8 per cent that presided in October 2019 prior to the pandemic.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said there were 117,500 people classified as unemployed in the month on a seasonally adjusted basis compared with 115,500 in September. The agency said there was a decrease of 20,400 in the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed in October 2022 when compared with a year earlier.

The unemployment rate for males was 4.3 per cent in October and 4.6 per cent for females.

The lifting of Covid-related restrictions has triggered a rapid turnaround in unemployment, which had risen to record levels at the height of the pandemic.

Economists believe an unemployment rate of 4 per cent in the Republic is tantamount to full employment.

The latest figures come despite inflationary pressures and the ongoing war in Ukraine, which are expected to slow headline growth.

