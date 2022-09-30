Vestager sees little risk to Irish economy from UK turmoil

There is very little risk of contagion to Ireland from the United Kingdom’s financial turmoil due to the stability of the State’s economic profile, European Commission executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager said in Dublin.

The British pound tumbled to a record low this week while UK government bonds extended heavy losses, stirring expectations of an emergency rise in UK interest rates in the wake of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s package of tax cuts last week.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Institute of International and European Affairs on Friday, Ms Vestager said there were “really interesting” differences between how Ireland and the UK were coping in “such troubled times.”

“It is really interesting to see the differences,” she said. “Here you have an island with a budgetary surplus, with a budget just proposed — I understand positively welcomed because of the social profile of it, acknowledging the crisis many families are in — with growth, very low unemployment.

READ MORE

“In a very troubled time, Ireland has stability. That is why there is very little risk of contagion. From what we have seen in the UK, that seems to be very UK-specific. That of course is a lesson to take. If you have that stability, the risk of contagion is so much smaller,” she said.

“I also think that the relative stability in such troubled times — you know the level of stress is really, really incredible, and a completely different anatomy of crisis compared to the pandemic — shows also the stability of the euro.

“Markets have confidence. Of course things are a bit more wobbly than they were a couple of months ago, but just imagine if every country had its own currency. The turmoil would be so big, so we should thank a number of the fundamentals for the situation that we are in.

“We also need to support the fundamentals, and one of those is the single market. It is absolutely crucial that it works. The single market will shorten the crisis and enable businesses to thrive, so that is absolutely essential,” Ms Vestager added.

Ms Vestager also addressed the war in Ukraine, and described the energy crisis it has exacerbated as “absolutely unprecedented.”

“Everyone is affected by [the war],” she said. “Here in this country people have got new Ukrainian neighbours. Some have new Ukrainian colleagues where they work.

“The energy market has been weaponised and turned against us. Seemingly planned for a very long time. So we have the energy crisis going to levels that are absolutely unprecedented. The fact that the most vulnerable are hit the hardest is very important to realise.”