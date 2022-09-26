UK mini-budget drama is threatening to turn into a crisis

UK prime minister Liz Truss with chancellor of the exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, following the mini-budget statement that has seen sterling suffer dramatic drops in subsequent market reaction. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

The market reaction to Friday’s UK mini-budget threatens to go from bad to worse. After Friday’s savage sell-off of sterling and UK government bonds, more followed on Monday morning, with the UK currency getting a pounding in Asian markets, before recovering ground in the belief that Bank of England action was imminent.

Tellingly, the UK interest rates market jolted higher again, with the cost of 10-year borrowing for the UK government breaching 4 per cent and the markets betting that Bank of England interest rates could breach 6 per cent by next spring, from 2.25 per cent now. That would be painful news indeed for borrowers and signal an era of loose fiscal policy and tight monetary policy.

Market dramas of this kind can ebb and flow; for now there is some speculation of an emergency increase in UK interest rates in the next week or so to try to shore up sterling. A Bank of England statement is reportedly expected this afternoon, though its contents remain uncertain.

The bottom line is that the UK is planning to borrow massively more to bridge the gap between tax and spending - and this has spooked investors. Tax cuts on the scale announced for higher earners also threaten to push up inflation by putting more money in people’s pockets , hence the need for yet more interest rate increases more quickly. A promise to cap energy bills has an unpredictable cost.

READ MORE

By taking a huge gamble on future economic growth, the new chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, risks undermining the credibility of UK policy. Investors fear that the national debt could now be on an unsustainable path as government borrowing soars, with the outlook further dimmed by a large deficit on the current account of the balance of payments.

A lower sterling value should boost its exports, but Brexit has clearly been having the opposite impact. If markets lose confidence in UK policy, the long-term economic cost will be high. For now investors are betting against Britain.

A turbulent few weeks lie ahead and it remains to be seen if market nerves settle a bit.

For Ireland, the fall in sterling against the euro - while a lot less dramatic that its fall against the soaring dollar - will make life harder for exporters to the UK. So will slower UK economic growth and cuts in consumer spending caused by higher interest rates. Cross-Border shopping from the Republic on the other hand will be encouraged as the euro will buy more in Newry and Derry. The links between the Irish and British economies are looser than in the past, though they are still significant.

The UK experience also shows that the Covid-19 era when governments got a free bet on extra spending as central banks printed money is now well and truly over. This reimposes normal constraints on all governments, including our own. To use the famous phrase of Margaret Thatcher, the former UK prime minister referred to repeatedly by the new administration: “You can’t buck the markets.”