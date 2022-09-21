M&S raises staff pay in UK for second time in 2022

M&S said its new package to support workers would cost it £15 million. Photograph: PA Wire

Marks & Spencer on Wednesday became the latest British retailer to again raise pay for store workers amid a cost-of-living crisis and a tight labour market.

With Britain’s jobless rate at its lowest since 1974, the Bank of England is watching pay settlements closely as it mulls further rises in interest rates.

M&S said that from October 1st more than 40,000 workers will see their hourly pay increase to a minimum of £10.20 (€11.70).

The additional autumn pay review, a first for M&S, follows an initial pay increase in April to £10 an hour from £9.50. Combined, this represents an annual raise of 7.4 per cent. However, UK inflation was 9.9 per cent in August.

READ MORE

The clothing and food retailer said its new package to support workers would cost it £15 million. It includes a one-off £250 M&S voucher for 4,500 salaried colleagues at pre-management levels in stores and support centres. Other staff benefits include free food and sanitary products.

Last week Sainsbury’s, Britain’s second largest grocer, raised staff pay for the first time outside of its annual pay review, while the John Lewis Partnership said it would pay a one-off cost-of-living support payment of £500 for full-time employees.

Retailers, including market leader Tesco, are also stepping up perks for workers.

Shares in M&S were down 0.4 per cent in early trading, extending 2022 losses to 51.8 per cent.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022