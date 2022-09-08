Irish inflation moderates to 8.7% in August

The drop was the first fall in headline price growth seen in the economy for several months. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA

Irish inflation moderated to 8.7 per cent in August, down from an annual increase of 9.1 per cent in the previous month. This was the first fall in headline price growth seen in the economy in 16 months.

Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April last year. This was the 11th straight month where the annual increase was 5 per cent or more.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show consumer prices are being driven by a combination of energy, transport and food costs.

The most significant increases in the year were seen in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels category which was up 20.3 per cent.

Within this category, electricity costs were up up 38.1 per cent on an annual basis in August while natural gas prices rose by 56 per cent on an annual basis. Home heating oil was up by 72.9 per cent year on year.

Transport costs, meanwhile, were up by almost 15 per cent.

The CSO said the annual change in transport costs reflects a rise in the cost of diesel (+34.6 per cent), petrol (+23.5 per cent), purchase of motor cars (+11.3 per cent) and airfares (+34.2 per cent) compared to August 2021.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages, the other big category driving the price squeeze, rose by 8.8 per cent due to higher prices across a range of products such as meat, bread and cereals and milk, cheese and eggs.

In the year to July, there were price increases in an 800g loaf of white sliced pan (+23 cents), two litres of full fat milk (+36 cents) and a pound of butter (+58 cents).