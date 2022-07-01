Republic’s inflation rate rises again to 9.6% in June

Ireland’s estimated annual inflation hit 9.6 per cent in June in new figures released by statistics agency Eurostat that revealed record rates in the euro zone area.

The overall inflation rate for the 19 countries that use the currency was 8.6 per cent, driven primarily by a surge in energy costs since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ruptured a major supply route for the European Union’s gas and oil.

The inflation rate has now hit its highest level since records began to be kept for the Euro area in 1997. It comes as the European Central Bank (ECB) gears up for its expected first rate hike in 11 years amid pressure to curb inflation.

Energy costs inflation accelerated to 41.9 per cent in June compared to 39.1 in May, the single greatest component in the rise.

The starkest rates inflation rates were seen in the Baltic states of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, which registered an eye-watering 22 per cent, 20.5 per cent and 19 per cent respectively according to the estimate for June.

Belgium, Spain, Cyprus, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal like Ireland had inflation rates around the 10 per cent mark, while France came in lower at 6.5 per cent, Germany at 8.2 per cent and Italy at 8.6 per cent.

Food, alcohol and tobacco price rises also accelerated with inflation increasing to 8.9 per cent in June compared to 7.5 per cent in May.

Inflation in non-energy industrial goods and in services ran at 4.3 per cent and 3.5 per cent, rates that were broadly steady compared to the prior month.

Inflation has risen steadily for more than a year now, initially fuelled by post-pandemic supply shocks and now by energy prices on the fallout of Russia's war on Ukraine.

At more than four times the ECB's 2 per cent target, inflation is so high it is at risk of getting stuck at uncomfortable levels as businesses and workers adjust their pricing and wage behaviours to the new reality.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) energy prices in the Republic have risen 54 per cent since June, 2021, whereas in the euro zone as a whole they have risen 41.9 per cent in the same period.

Inflation excluding food and fuel prices accelerated to 4.6 per cent from 4.4 per cent, although an even narrower measure, which also excludes alcohol and tobacco, slowed to 3.7 per cent from 3.8 per cent.

Fuel prices rose by 41.9 per cent in June while food costs increased by 11.1 per cent, a particular concern for governments because lower income families spend a disproportionate portion of their cash on these items.

June inflation would have been even higher, analysts say, if Germany did not introduce temporary relief measures on fuel and transport, supporting arguments that further price pressure are still in the pipeline.

Adding to inflation pressures, unemployment fell to a record low 6.6 per cent in May and with apparent labour shortages crippling parts of the services sector, jobs growth could persist, pressuring wages and ultimately inflation.

With a new “inflation regime” threatening longer term price stability, central banks around the world are now tightening policy quickly, even at the cost of slowing or even crashing growth.

The ECB will also start raising rates this month, initially by 25 basis points, but Friday’s data strengthens the case for a bigger, 50 basis point move in September.

Rates will then continue to rise, though policymakers disagree on just how much more will be needed as growth slows and threats of gas supply cuts raise the prospect of a recession.

Markets price in a combined 143 basis points of rate hikes by the end of the year, indicating that increases are expected at every policy meeting over the rest of the year, with several of these in excess of 25 basis points.

At minus 0.5 per cent, the ECB’s deposit rate has been in negative territory since 2014. — Additional reporting Reuters