Air France to start Cork-Paris service earlier than planned

Air France will start its daily service from Cork to Paris Charles de Gaulle four weeks earlier than planned next year due to high demand. The French carrier said it would start operating the service from March 3rd. Previously the service operated from the end of March through to October.

The airline has operated to and from Cork Airport since 2018, providing a direct, daily service to Paris Charles de Gaulle airport. “The earlier commencement of this key service follows positive engagement between Cork Airport and Air France,” Air France said.

Tourism Ireland ranks France as the fourth-largest source market for inbound tourists. In 2023, over 387,000 French holidaymakers visited Ireland, spending an average of 9.7 nights in the country.

“After the success of the route last year, we wanted to make the extra effort to bring it back even earlier to give the Cork local community and businesses even more options to reach Paris and the rest of the world via our hub in Charles de Gaulle,” Jerome Salemi, general manager of Air France-KLM, said.

Tara Finn, head of aviation business development and communications at Cork Airport, welcomed the announcement by Air France saying: “Next spring, Air France will commence its daily service to Paris Charles de Gaulle at the beginning of March - four weeks earlier than planned,” she said.