Veteran of Irish business Tom Toner has died

Tom Toner (left) with then-taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Mr Ahern's partner Celia Larkin and Irish Ferries chief executive Eamonn Rothwell at the inauguration of the Jonathan Swift ferry. Photograph: Alan Betson

Tom Toner, who held senior positions in a number of major Irish companies, died on Saturday.

Mr Toner died “peacefully” in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Dublin, according to his death notice.

Mr Toner became the inaugural chairman of Forfás – the national policy advisory board for enterprise, trade, science, technology and innovation – in 1994 following the restructuring of the State’s development agencies.

When he stood down as chairman five years later, then-tánaiste Mary Harney said he had been an “outstanding chairman at a time when industrial policy was undergoing a period of rapid changes”.

She expressed her appreciation for the leadership and commitment to public service he had displayed as chairman.

Mr Toner was also a long-serving chairman of Irish Continental Group, and sat on its board for 17 years. He also served as a director at Bank of Ireland, Tullow Oil, Arnotts and Inishtech.

Mr Toner also played a pivotal role in the establishment of Ibec as a former president of the Federation of Union Employers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy said it was “with great sadness” that the organisation learned of his death, describing him as “a highly respected figure in Irish business and public service”.

“As the inaugural chairman of Forfás, Tom was a transformative leader during a period of significant change in industrial policy,” said Mr McCoy. “His legacy includes the establishment of the Information Society Commission, the Irish Council for Science, Technology, and Innovation, and the Expert Group on Future Skills.

“Throughout his distinguished career, he held senior positions at CIE, Allied Irish Investment Bank, the Brookes Watson Group, and Irish Distillers.

“Until his passing, he continued to champion Irish industry through his chairmanship of Arnotts, Irish Ferries, and Tullow Oil.”

His funeral will take place at 10am on Wednesday at St Mary’s Church, Haddington Road. His family urged those attending to “come as you are” with “no formalities expected; good humour, (mostly) gentle argument, and fond memories preferred”.