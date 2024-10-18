CCPC clears Formpress bid for Inishowen Independent

Acquisition will not substantially lessen competition, the CCPC said. Photograph: iStock

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has given the go-ahead for Formpress Publishing to purchase D&D Media, the owner of the Inishowen Independent. The deal is now subject to further approval by the Minister for Media.

Formpress Publishing owns around 20 local and regional newspaper titles across Ireland, including the Donegal Democrat and Donegal Post. Mergers between media companies must be notified to the CCPC regardless of the size of the companies involved.

This proposed transaction was notified to the CCPC in April 2024. The CCPC decided in August that a full investigation was required to establish whether the proposed purchase would lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the State.

Following this examination, the competition regulator has determined that the proposed transaction will not substantially lessen competition.

Formpress bid for the owner of the Buncrana-based Inishowen Independent and the Inishowenindo.ie website in the spring.

The publisher is part of Iconic Media group, one of Ireland’s biggest regional publishers. Other titles it owns include the Leitrim Observer, Mayo News, Derry News, Dundalk Democrat, Kilkenny People, Leinster Leader and Midland Tribune.

Launched in 2007, the Inishowen Independent’s print edition is published every Tuesday.