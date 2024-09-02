HP to pursue Mike Lynch estate for $4bn damages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it intends to pursue the $4 billion (€3.6 billion) damages claim in London against the estate of the recently deceased tech tycoon Mike Lynch.

Just over a week after the bodies of Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, were recovered from the wreck of his sunken yacht, the US company said it planned to collect any damages that are awarded by a London court. HPE won the British civil case over the collapse of Lynch’s Autonomy and is waiting for a judge to decide how much it is owed.

“It is HPE’s intention to follow the proceedings through to their conclusion,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

The decision to move forward puts HPE on a reputational tightrope. While a UK civil claim automatically ensures that the case passes to the estate of a defendant in the event of a death, the prospect of pursuing the money is likely to be deeply unpopular after the tragedy.

A spokesperson for Lynch’s family declined to comment.

After one of the longest and most expensive trials in British history, Judge Robert Hildyard ruled in 2022 that Lynch had fraudulently boosted the value of the company. “One of the tragedies of the case is clear: an innovative and ground-breaking product, its architect and the company will probably always be associated with fraud,” the judge said in the ruling.

In total, HPE was seeking $4 billion from Lynch and his finance chief, but the judge had cautioned that it was likely to get substantially less than that.

Lynch died after his luxury yacht foundered in severe weather off the coast of Sicily. He was celebrating his acquittal from US criminal charges with a small group of advisers when the storm struck. His wife, Angela Bacares, managed to escape with her life, while Lynch’s other daughter wasn’t on board at the time. – Bloomberg